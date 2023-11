Khaama: Balochistan Information Minister Jan Achakzai stated on Friday that Pakistan’s interim government plans to deport all illegal Afghan refugees by January next year. “The caretaker government is trying to deport all illegal Afghan immigrants by January. After that, the government would announce a time frame for repatriating the remaining Afghan immigrants,” Achakzai said at a press conference in Quetta. Click here to read more (external link).

Related