Afghanistan’s economy on brink of collapse: USIP

Ariana: The United States Institute of Peace (USIP) said in a report published on Friday that Afghanistan’s economy is on the verge of collapse. USIP said that most Afghan families are facing difficulties to meet their basic needs. Increasing return of migrants, restricting women’s work, and banning poppy cultivation without providing alternative crops for farmers are among key factors mentioned in the report as the reason for the deterioration of Afghanistan’s economic situation. Click here to read more (external link).