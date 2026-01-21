Over 1,000 Afghans to be denied entry to Germany despite earlier promises

Ariana: More than 1,000 Afghans who were promised entry to Germany following the Islamic Emirate’s return to power in Kabul will be refused permission to resettle, according to a report by Neue Osnabrücker Zeitung on Tuesday. Citing figures from a parliamentary inquiry, the report stated that nearly half of the 2,308 Afghans awaiting decisions on their applications are now set to be denied entry. Many have been stranded in Pakistan for months or even years, hoping to leave under a German resettlement programme. Click here to read more (external link).