Merz’s deal with the Taliban alarms Afghan dissidents in Germany

Politico: Under pressure from the rising far right, Berlin is letting Taliban officials staff Afghan missions in exchange for more deportations. Activists say the arrangement puts them at risk. Under the new deal, Germany has expanded deportations to include not only Afghan men convicted of crimes, but also, more broadly, Afghan men with no protected status or legal right to remain in Germany. The agreement with the Taliban makes Germany an outlier in Europe, making it the first EU country to allow Taliban-appointed officials to work in diplomatic missions inside the country. Click here to read more (external link).