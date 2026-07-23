Germany To Stop Recognising Extended Afghan Passports From August

Afghanistan International: Germany’s Federal Ministry of the Interior has told Afghanistan International that Afghan passports extended on or after 1 August 2026 will no longer be recognised as valid travel documents in Germany. In a statement to Afghanistan International, Federal Interior Ministry spokesperson Elena Singer said the decision had been taken in light of changes to the availability of passport applications at Afghan diplomatic missions, international legal requirements and recommendations issued by the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO). Click here to read more (external link).