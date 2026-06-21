Germany may increase deportation flights to Afghanistan: Report

Amu: Germany could significantly expand deportation flights for Afghan nationals convicted of crimes, according to a report by German media outlet, Bild am Sonntag. The report said German authorities are considering increasing charter deportation flights to Afghanistan to as many as three per month following technical-level discussions between representatives of Germany’s Interior Ministry and Taliban. Human rights groups have criticized the deportations, arguing that they require practical cooperation with Taliban and risk legitimizing the Taliban internationally. Click here to read more (external link).