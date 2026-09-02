Germany deports 22 Afghan nationals to Kabul on charter flight

Amu: Germany deported 22 Afghan nationals to Kabul on a charter flight Tuesday, the Interior Ministry said, as the government moves to increase deportations to Afghanistan. Germany’s policy of deporting Afghans has also drawn criticism from human rights organizations, some members of the European Parliament and Afghans living in Germany, who have raised concerns about the risks facing people returned to Afghanistan under Taliban rule. Sharif Watandost, an Afghan refugee in Germany, told Amu TV that there were no guarantees that deportees would be safe after returning. Click here to read more (external link).