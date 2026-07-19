Families await news of 14 missing Afghan migrants after desert tragedy

Amu: Five Afghan migrants have been found dead in southwestern Afghanistan after attempting to cross illegally into Iran, while 14 others who were traveling with them remain missing, according to local Taliban officials and relatives of the migrants. The group of 19 disappeared while crossing the Dasht-e Margo desert in Nimroz province, a remote and inhospitable area that has become an increasingly common route for human smugglers seeking to evade border security. Click here to read more (external link).

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