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Sun, Simurgh & Lapis Mountains Shape Sepahiyan-e Mihan Emblem

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Afghanistan International: The logo includes symbolic elements such as the Simurgh, the sun, the Hindu Kush mountains, lapis lazuli, a sword and a star. Social media users have described these images as references to the country’s historical and mythological identity. Click here to read more (external link).

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