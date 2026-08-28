The Taliban Aren’t Strong, Just Their Opponents Are Weaker

8am: In other words, the Taliban have serious weaknesses, but their opponents lack the capacity to exploit them. The Taliban fear every internal uprising, yet their opponents cannot transform these uprisings into a coordinated national movement. The Taliban are unpopular in the north, yet their opponents have failed to convert that discontent into lasting popular support for themselves. Contrary to the prevailing narrative that portrays the Taliban as powerful and their opponents as incapable of confronting them, the reality is that the Taliban are not strong. Click here to read more (external link).

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