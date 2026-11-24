Afghanistan International: More than five years after returning to power in Afghanistan, the Taliban continue to exercise control across the country. However, the group faces a series of challenges that could shape the future of its rule. The geographical expansion of armed opposition activities, the concentration of power in Kandahar, the economic crisis, the exclusion of women and the absence of meaningful political participation are among the most significant challenges. This article examines the durability of Taliban rule, the capabilities of opposition groups and the factors that could determine Afghanistan’s political future. Click here to read more (external link).

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