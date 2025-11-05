Taliban’s intelligence chief to lead next round of talks with Pakistan in Istanbul

Amu: Abdul Haq Wasiq, the Taliban’s intelligence chief, will lead their delegation for the third round of talks with Pakistan in Istanbul, two sources confirmed. The delegation is expected in Istanbul on Wednesday, a day ahead of the new round of negotiations between the two sides. The second round of talks between a five-member Taliban delegation and the Pakistani side ended on October 31 after at least five days of talks that faced impasse at least two times. The two sides agreed to continue the next round of negotiations and keep the ceasefire agreed upon in first round of talks in Doha. The first round of talks in Doha was led by Taliban defense minister Yaqoob Mujahid. The second round was led by Taliban deputy interior minister. Click here to read more (external link).

