Russia Voices Concern Over Afghanistan-Pakistan Fighting as UN Confirms Civilian Deaths

Khaama: The Russian Embassy in Kabul said Saturday that it was concerned about the continuation of the military confrontation between the two neighboring countries. The statement came after Pakistani airstrikes on Afghanistan’s Kunar and Helmand provinces earlier this week. The United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) confirmed that at least 10 civilians were killed in the strikes, most of them children, while nine others were injured. UNAMA called for de-escalation and dialogue and urged the parties to respect international law and prevent further civilian harm. Click here to read more (external link).