Pakistan Trained & Supported Militants During Afghan War, Says Achakzai

Afghanistan International: Mahmood Khan Achakzai, leader of the Pashtunkhwa Milli Awami Party, has blamed Pakistan’s policies for regional insecurity, accusing the state of recruiting, training and supporting militants during the Soviet-Afghan war. He said Pakistan authorities, rather than the Pashtun population, were responsible for spreading terrorism in the country. Achakzai alleged that during the Soviet military intervention in Afghanistan, Pakistan had brought militants from around the world into the region, trained them, taught them how to make bombs and provided them with facilities and support. Click here to read more (external link).