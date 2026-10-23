Khalilzad warns of worsening relations between Afghanistan and Pakistan

Ariana: Zalmay Khalilzad, the former U.S. special representative for Afghanistan, has warned that relations between Afghanistan and Pakistan could deteriorate further amid reports of alleged Pakistani recruitment and arming of Afghans. In a statement, Khalilzad said there had been numerous reports alleging that Pakistan was arming Afghans to fight the Taliban in Afghanistan. He added that new reports suggested the Pakistani military was recruiting Afghans to fight anti-Pakistan insurgents. Click here to read more (external link).

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