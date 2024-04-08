Amrullah Saleh to Elon Musk: Hope my account isn’t denied blue tick due to Pakistan pressure

Khaama: Former Afghan Vice President Amrullah Saleh says that X formerly known as Twitter has rejected his request for a blue tick verification symbol for his account on this platform. Saleh wrote to Elon Musk, stating that while members of “Al-Qaeda, ISIS, and the Taliban” have obtained blue ticks, it’s likely that X does not provide him with the real account verification due to pressure from Pakistan. Mr. Saleh publicly requested a blue tick on Sunday, April 7th, on the social media platform X. He stated that he has more than one million followers but has so far been unable to obtain the X blue tick. Click here to read more (external link).