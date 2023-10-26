At Least Two Killed, Several Injured By Blast In Shi’ite Neighborhood Of Kabul

AP: An explosion late on October 26 in a mostly Shi’ite neighborhood of Kabul claimed at least two lives and injured nine, a police spokesman said. According to eyewitnesses and pictures and videos published on social media, the explosion occurred in a sports club in the Dasht Barchi area of Kabul. The cause of the explosion wasn’t immediately known. Social media posts indicate that a fire broke out after the explosion. The Dasht Barchi area has been the scene of deadly explosions in the past two years that have been claimed by Islamic State. Click here for more (external link).