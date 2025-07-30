Taliban Forcibly Evict Villagers In Bamiyan Following Land Dispute With Nomads

Afghanistan International: The Taliban have forcibly evicted residents of a village in Bamiyan province following a legal ruling in favour of Kuchi nomads, according to local sources. Residents of Rashk village in Punjab district were ordered to leave their homes after a Taliban court decision awarded land rights to the nomadic group. Local sources told Afghanistan International that Taliban forces, accompanied by Kuchis, locked 25 homes and expelled their occupants. Click here to read more (external link).

