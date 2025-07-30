Taliban Detain Women and Girls in Dasht-e Barchi of Kabul for Lack of a Male Guardian

8am: Local sources in western Kabul report that Taliban members have detained several girls and women in the Dasht-e Barchi area for not being accompanied by a male guardian. The detentions began around 6 a.m. on Wednesday, July 30, 2025, in the areas known as Qala-e Naw and 20-meter road, according to the sources. The arrests are part of ongoing operations and reflect the stringent restrictions imposed on women and girls since the Taliban regained control of Afghanistan. Click here to read more (external link).

