WSWS: Releasing the photographs on November 10, Oliver Glasgow KC (King’s Counsel) told the inquiry that many of the dead appear to have sustained head shots and that in a number of cases a body lies with its head on a pillow. The BBC described one photograph of a person tucked under a floral blanket, with blood spatter low on a wall, consistent with someone being shot while lying down. Further analysis, Glasgow said, may confirm whether they were “shot when asleep.” The photographs are under forensic examination. Click here to read more (external link).