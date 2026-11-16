Afghanistan International: Several Afghan civil society organisations and war victims’ groups on Sunday urged the International Criminal Court (ICC) to reconsider its decision to close one of the main investigations into alleged war crimes and human rights abuses in Afghanistan. They described the decision as a devastating betrayal, saying the closure of the case would destroy victims’ hopes for justice and embolden those responsible for the crimes. The decision comes as the ICC in The Hague faces sanctions and pressure from the Trump administration. Investigations into allegations against US military personnel have been among the sources of disagreement between Washington and the court. Click here to read more (external link).

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