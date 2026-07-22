People with Disabilities in Afghanistan: Caught Between Poverty, Discrimination, and Taliban Neglect

8am: Several people with disabilities are voicing complaints about the Taliban’s neglect of their situation and the denial of their rights. They say the absence of necessary support has forced many people with disabilities into street vending or begging just to cover their living expenses. According to them, the Taliban provide monthly salaries and special medical services to individuals who were disabled while fighting in the group’s own ranks, while other people with disabilities are excluded from such support and are told, when they approach the relevant institutions, that they do not qualify for assistance. Meanwhile, the head of the International Association of Afghan Lawyers warns that people with disabilities in Afghanistan, under Taliban rule, face widespread violations of their basic rights. According to him, the lack of effective access to health services, inclusive education, and job opportunities has left this segment of society increasingly exposed to poverty, isolation, and dependency. Click here to read more (external link).