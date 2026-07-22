Sepah-e Mihan Commander Speaks After Yaftal Fall, Vows To Put Freedom First

Afghanistan International: Qayum Malang, commander of the Sepah-e Mihan Front, released his first audio message five days after the attack on Yaftal district in Badakhshan, saying he and his fighters were safe. Malang said on Wednesday, 22 July: “I am in full health. Do not follow the enemy’s propaganda. We are all safe and well.” He also stressed that the front “has its own plans and objectives” and that its members prefer freedom above everything else. The newly formed Sepah-e Mihan Front recently launched a surprise attack and seized Yaftali Sufla district, near Faizabad, the capital of Badakhshan province, for several hours. Click here to read more (external link).

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