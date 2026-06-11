16 Congo Fever Cases Reported in Afghanistan’s Herat After Eid al-Adha

Khaama: Health authorities in western Afghanistan have reported 16 cases of Crimean-Congo Hemorrhagic Fever (CCHF) in Herat province since the Eid al-Adha holiday, raising concerns about the spread of the disease during the warmer months. According to officials from the Taliban-run Public Health Directorate in Herat, the infections were linked to inadequate health precautions during the slaughter and handling of livestock over the Eid period. Authorities urged residents to follow hygiene and safety guidelines when dealing with animals and animal products. Click here to read more (external link).

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