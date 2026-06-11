Kabul Residents Decry Severe Shortage of Public Toilets as a Growing Urban Crisis

8am: Several Kabul residents have raised complaints about the absence of public and mobile toilets across the city, saying the problem has become one of the most pressing urban challenges facing the population. Travelers and those who come from district centers for various errands, as well as women, children, and the elderly, are said to suffer more than most from the lack of these facilities. Several doctors have meanwhile warned that the shortage of public toilets is not merely a welfare concern but a serious public health issue that can endanger both individual and community wellbeing, and create conditions for the spread of disease. Click here to read more (external link).