Lack of Garbage Bins in Kabul; Residents Say the City Has Turned into a Dumping Ground

8am: Kabul residents living in areas far from the city center are complaining about the lack of garbage bins in their neighborhoods. They say that even after walking long distances, not a single trash receptacle can be found, and the problem has caused significant hardship for the public. According to them, the absence of bins has forced people to dump waste along roads, alleys, and drainage channels. They add that the accumulation of garbage beside streets and lanes has also created serious health and environmental problems. Sharif, a resident of the Chihilsutun area, says the Taliban-run Kabul Municipality has not installed a single garbage bin in his neighborhood, leaving people no choice but to dump their trash along public roads and around residential complexes. Click here to read more (external link).