Floods kill 15, damage hundreds of homes in northern Afghanistan

Khaama: Local officials in Baghlan Province said flash floods have killed at least 15 people, injured dozens and damaged or destroyed around 200 homes in northern Afghanistan. Farooqi Khpalwak said the floods struck several districts, including Baghlan-e-Markazi District, Dand-e-Ghori and Dehna Ghori, following heavy rainfall. Heavy rains and flash floods have hit several parts of Afghanistan in recent days, blocking roads and disrupting transportation routes. Click here to read more (external link).

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