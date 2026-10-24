Electronic Waste Is Rising in Afghanistan as the Lack of Standard Recycling Raises Alarm

8am: A number of environmental experts say the absence of a clear plan for collecting, sorting, and recycling electronic waste in Afghanistan has put human health and the environment at risk. According to them, the import of second-hand electronic devices, together with the lack of a clear plan for managing these devices once they wear out, has increased the volume of electronic waste. They add that, without standard methods for disposing of this waste, burning worn-out devices and discarding them in the environment can pollute the air, soil and water. Click here to read more (external link).