Rocket Attack on Bagram Airbase Causes Taliban Casualties, says AFF

Afghanistan International: The Afghanistan Freedom Front says its forces carried out a rocket attack on Taliban military and training facilities at Bagram airbase, causing casualties and damage. In a statement, the group said the attack took place on Thursday evening, 22 October, and was based on intelligence it had gathered about the military base. Citing its own sources inside Bagram, the front claimed that more than 10 Taliban members were killed or wounded in the attack. In recent months, the group has reported clashes with Taliban forces in Zebak district of Badakhshan, Kamdesh district of Nuristan and parts of Kunar, and has claimed to have captured some areas. Click here to read more (external link).