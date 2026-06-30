World Bank: Afghanistan’s recovery continues, but per capita income falls 5.6%

Amu: Afghanistan’s economy is continuing to recover nearly five years after the Taliban returned to power, but the pace of growth remains too weak to improve living standards as rapid population growth and the return of millions of migrants continue to strain the country’s fragile economy, the World Bank said in a new report. The World Bank’s Afghanistan Economic Monitor, released Monday, says modest economic growth has been supported by stronger domestic demand, relatively stable prices and improved government revenue collection. Yet those gains have been outweighed by demographic pressures, with per capita incomes falling by 5.6 percent, underscoring that economic expansion is failing to keep pace with the country’s growing population. Click here to read more (external link).

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