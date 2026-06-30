Logar Resident: Local Taliban Officials Seized My Inherited Orchard, Divided It Among Themselves

8am: A resident of Logar province who currently lives in Germany claims that local Taliban officials have seized his 30-jirib almond orchard in the provincial center. Ahmadzai says that after the orchard was seized, part of its walls was demolished, thousands of almond trees were cut down, and the land was divided among several local Taliban officials and individuals affiliated with them. He adds that the orchard was inherited from his father and that he holds Sharia-compliant ownership documents for it, dating back to 1947. According to Ahmadzai, the orchard is located in the Umarabad area, part of the provincial center of Logar, near the province’s university, and once contained around three thousand eight-year-old almond trees, a residential house, and the dwelling of a family. He claims that individuals affiliated with the Taliban took control of the orchard after forcibly evicting its residents. Click here to read more (external link).

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