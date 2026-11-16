8am: A number of residents of Nangarhar province have expressed concern over the rising number of beggars in various parts of the province. They say the spread of poverty and unemployment, along with the return of migrants from Pakistan and a lack of living facilities, has pushed several families to resort to begging to meet their basic needs. Some economic experts say emergency aid could ease part of these families’ problems, but to prevent the spread of poverty and people’s growing dependence on handouts, it is essential to create job opportunities, provide the grounds for work, and offer economic support to families in need. Click here to read more (external link).