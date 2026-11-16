By Farangis Najibullah and Firuza Azizi

Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty

November 16, 2026

The Taliban authorities have banned radio stations in Kandahar from broadcasting content about cricket, Afghanistan’s most popular sport, including news, commentary, and live match coverage, according to multiple sources in the country who spoke to RFE/RL.

Three chief editors and managers of private radio stations in Kandahar, the Taliban’s power base, told RFE/RL they had received verbal instructions from the provincial Department of Information and Culture prohibiting all cricket-related broadcasts.

Speaking to RFE/RL on November 16, a source within the Taliban-led government also confirmed the ban.

All of the sources, including the Taliban official, spoke on condition of anonymity over security fears.

“We got a phone call from the regional Department of Information and Culture on November 14 that we are no longer allowed to air any cricket news, commentary, and live broadcast,” one of the radio editors told RFE/RL.

“We asked what the reason is, but the official who called us said: ‘This is the instruction for you now’ and refused to explain the reason.”

A second radio manager said the ban could have an immediate financial impact on local broadcasters, for whom cricket coverage is a major source of advertising revenue.

“It will hurt us financially. Our live cricket broadcast usually draws huge audiences and interaction. People in rural areas rely on radios to follow cricket matches,” he told RFE/RL.

The editors said cricket was the single most important sport for attracting advertising to their stations because of its popularity, particularly among younger audiences. They expressed fear that losing cricket coverage could quickly lose them listeners and financing.

Ban Limited To Kandahar

For now, the cricket broadcast ban appears to be limited to Kandahar. Two journalists working for prominent news outlets in the capital, Kabul, told RFE/RL they had not received similar orders.

“We are aware of the instruction issued to our colleagues in Kandahar, but we have not gotten a similar order,” one of the them said. “By the way, it was not reported by domestic media. We only heard about it from Afghan media operating outside the country.”

The ban was communicated verbally, and no written decree has been publicly issued.

Local journalists also said cricket broadcasts were previously prohibited on television in Kandahar, leaving radio as the only way for people there to follow the sport.

Cricket has a large following in Afghanistan and is particularly popular among young people.

The sport was brought to the country more than two decades ago by refugees returning from neighboring Pakistan, where cricket is massively popular. The previous Western-backed Afghan government invested millions of dollars to promote the game, including building cricket stadiums in major cities and frequently organizing regional and national tournaments.

The Afghan men’s team has become increasingly competitive internationally, reaching the semifinals of the 2024 Men’s T20 World Cup, organized by the International Cricket Council (ICC), the global governing body for the sport.

Afghan players have also become prominent figures in international cricket.

Leg-spinner Rashid Khan is currently No. 1 in the ICC men’s player rankings for bowling in both the one-day international and Twenty20 international (T20I) formats.

He returned to the top of the T20I rankings in October for the eighth time in his career, after a six-month spell at No. 1 earlier in the year. The ICC says Khan has spent more than twice as long at the top of the T20I rankings as any other bowler.

Other prominent Afghan players include all-rounder Mohammad Nabi, wicketkeeper-batter Rahmanullah Gurbaz, and all-rounder Azmatullah Omarzai, who have played in the Indian Premier League, widely regarded as the richest and most prestigious T20 league in the world.

The latest ban took effect as Afghanistan’s men’s team began its second Test against Zimbabwe in Sharjah.

The ban comes despite the Taliban’s public support for the men’s national cricket team, which has continued to compete internationally since the group returned to power in 2021.

The Taliban has, however, imposed sweeping restrictions on swathes of Afghan society, particularly women and girls, including prohibiting them from playing sports.

Copyright (c) 2026. RFE/RL, Inc. Reprinted with the permission of Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty, 1201 Connecticut Ave NW, Ste 400, Washington DC 20036.

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