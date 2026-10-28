Grape Prices Plunge in Kabul’s Koh Daman as Orchard Owners Struggle Under Taliban Tax

8am: A number of orchard owners in Koh Daman have complained about falling prices for their produce, a lack of cold storage facilities, and limited access to global markets. They say that because of the drop in prices in domestic markets, they have been forced to sell the fruits of their labor at very low prices, to the point that even production costs have not been recovered. Meanwhile, a number of economic experts warn that the shortage of standard cold storage facilities and limited access to global markets have restricted the opportunities to sell horticultural products and have reduced the income of orchard owners in Koh Daman and other parts of Afghanistan. Click here to read more (external link).