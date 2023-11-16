Suicide attack in Nangarhar kills one, injures another

Khaama: Local officials in Nangarhar province report that as a result of an explosion involving explosive materials in the vicinity of this province, one person has lost their life, and another individual has been injured. Abdul Basir Zabuli, the spokesperson for the Nangarhar provincial administration, has said in a statement that this incident occurred on Thursday near the Naghark Bridge in the Surkh Rod district of Nangarhar province. According to Mr. Zabuli, this incident occurred precisely at a moment when explosive materials had been transported within the body of an unidentified individual and detonated. Click here to read more (external link).