Khalilzad warns of China’s growing grip on Central Asian minerals, urges swift US action

Ariana: Former U.S. special envoy for Afghan peace talks, Zalmay Khalilzad, has issued a stark warning about China’s accelerating efforts to dominate Central Asia’s vast mineral wealth. He urged Washington—specifically the Trump administration—to act swiftly before Beijing consolidates its hold over the region’s critical resources. Khalilzad emphasized that countries including Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Afghanistan, and Pakistan remain open to deeper mineral cooperation with the United States, but cautioned that time is running out. Click here to read more (external link).