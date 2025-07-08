Bismillah Shinwari, international cricket umpire, dies at 41

Amu: Bismillah Shinwari, a veteran Afghan cricket umpire who officiated at the international level, has died following an illness, the Afghanistan Cricket Board confirmed on Tuesday. He was 41. Shinwari, a member of the International Cricket Council’s International Panel of Umpires, made his debut in 2017, officiating an ODI between Afghanistan and Ireland in Sharjah. Over the course of his career, he stood in 25 One Day Internationals and 21 Twenty20 Internationals. Click here to read more (external link).