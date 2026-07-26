Taliban and Freedom Front clashes in Badakhshan continue for third day

Amu: Fighting between Taliban and the Freedom Front continued for a third consecutive day on Sunday in parts of the northeastern province of Badakhshan, local sources said, as both sides issued conflicting accounts of the battlefield and claimed to have inflicted heavy losses on each other. Residents told Amu TV that intermittent clashes continued overnight in the districts of Zebak, Yaftal and Darayem. They said fighting in several parts of Zebak lasted for hours, while sporadic gunfire was also heard in neighboring Darayem district. Click here to read more (external link).