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Youth teams take centre stage in Afghanistan Under-17 Champions League

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Ariana: The Afghanistan Under-17 Champions League, which got underway this week in Kabul, is providing a platform for some of the country’s most promising young footballers as clubs from across the country compete for the national youth title while helping develop the next generation of talent. The tournament is designed to give under-17 players regular competitive match experience and create a pathway to senior club football and Afghanistan’s national youth teams. Click here to read more (external link).

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