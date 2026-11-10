Scotland boycotts bilateral cricket matches against Afghanistan

Amu: Cricket Scotland has announced that it will no longer arrange bilateral matches against Afghanistan, citing the Taliban’s treatment of women and girls and restrictions on women’s participation in cricket, according to a report by ESPNcricinfo. The decision means Scotland will face Afghanistan only in competitions organized by the International Cricket Council, including official warm-up matches, unless conditions surrounding women’s cricket and broader human rights in Afghanistan significantly improve. Click here to read more (external link).

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