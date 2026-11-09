Taliban official’s aides replace Tajik Red Crescent staff in Paktia

Amu: The head of the Afghan Red Crescent Society’s office in Paktia province in eastern Afghanistan has dismissed several Tajik employees and replaced them with relatives and close associates, according to sources who spoke to Amu TV, raising allegations of ethnic discrimination and favoritism within the humanitarian organization. The dismissed employees had worked for the organization for more than a decade, the sources said. Samad Samadi, a political analyst, accused the Taliban of using government appointments to consolidate its control. “The Taliban feel that political power is slipping from their hands and that they lack the ability to govern,” he told Amu TV. “They are trying to place their own people in different positions through widespread corruption.” Click here to read more (external link).

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