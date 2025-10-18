Afghanistan withdraws from Pakistan cricket series after airstrike kills players

Amu: Afghanistan’s cricket board on Saturday announced its withdrawal from an upcoming T20I series against Pakistan in protest of a deadly Pakistani airstrike that killed eight people, including three young cricketers, in the eastern province of Paktika. The Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) said in a statement it was “deeply saddened” by what it called a “cowardly attack carried out by the Pakistani regime,” which struck the Urgun district Friday evening. The cricketers had returned from a friendly match in Sharana, the provincial capital, when the attack occurred during a gathering. The ACB identified the slain players as Kabeer, Sibghatullah and Haroon. Five other civilians were also killed, and seven people were injured. Click here to read more (external link).
Related
- 8 cricket players killed in Pakistani airstrike in Paktika: Sources
- Cricket Community Condemns Pakistani Military Attacks in Paktika
Other Cricket News