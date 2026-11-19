Ariana: Afghanistan began their AFC Beach Soccer Asian Cup Thailand 2026 campaign with a 9-2 defeat against defending champions Iran in their Group B opener on Thursday. Four-time champions Iran dominated the match at Ban Nam Khem Beach Arena, with Reza Dayeri scoring a hat-trick to lead his side to a convincing victory. Afghanistan will face Lebanon in their second Group B match on Saturday, November 21, as they look to bounce back from their opening defeat. Click here to read more (external link).

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