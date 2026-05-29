Afghanistan drawn in challenging group for AFC U-20 Asian Cup 2027 qualifiers

Ariana: The Afghanistan U-20 national football team has been drawn alongside Jordan, Tajikistan and hosts Bahrain in Group D of the AFC U-20 Asian Cup China 2027 qualifiers. The official draw was held Thursday at AFC House in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, with qualification matches scheduled to take place from August 25 to September 6, 2026 in a centralized league format hosted by Bahrain. The AFC U-20 Asian Cup China 2027 finals are scheduled to be held from March 24 to April 10, 2027. Click here to read more (external link).

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