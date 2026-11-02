Afghanistan achieve their highest ICC Men’s ODI team ranking

Ariana: Afghanistan have climbed to the sixth spot in the ICC Men’s ODI Team Rankings, surpassing Sri Lanka to secure their highest-ever position. Since making their ODI debut in 2009, Afghanistan have been ever-rising across formats, with historic feats such as wins over Pakistan and Sri Lanka in the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup in 2023 and a maiden ICC Men’s T20 World Cup semi-final appearance in 2024. They have won 96 of their 191 matches in the ODI format with an impressive win-loss ratio of 1.09. Click here to read more (external link).

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