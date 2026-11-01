Forced Displacement: Taliban Demolish Homes in a Sar-e Pol Province Village

8am: Residents of Sayedabad Arabia village in Sayedabad district of Sar-e Pol Province say the Taliban demolished about 20 houses yesterday and handed their land over to Pashtun Kuchi nomads. The residents say they are of Arab descent and that the Taliban governor in Sar-e Pol has given their land to people affiliated with the Ishaqzai tribe. Video clips the residents sent to the Hasht-e Subh Daily show heavy machinery demolishing their houses and trees. According to the residents, when people protested the action, Taliban fighters opened fire on them. The residents accuse the Taliban of ethnic discrimination and say that, by destroying their homes and handing their land to others, the group is seeking ethnic cleansing and a change to the social and geographic fabric of the area. Click here to read more (external link).