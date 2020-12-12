formats

Saleh: “Daesh Taliban” threatened to turn Kabul into a Shia slaughterhouse

· 3 Comments

Amrullah Saleh

Ariana: First Vice President Amrullah Saleh said on Saturday on his Facebook page – after his daily 6.30am security meeting – that “Daesh Taliban” had warned government against executing any prisoners and said if this happened they would turn “Kabul into a Shia slaughterhouse”. Click here to read more (external link).

3 thoughts on “Saleh: “Daesh Taliban” threatened to turn Kabul into a Shia slaughterhouse

  2. Enough mix
    of
    coward savageries
    and
    false alarms !
    =====
    ===
    =
    International War Criminals
    are compromising
    public safety
    for:
    ========
    THEIR SICK
    *GEOPOLITICAL GAINS !!!!!
    *

    Reply

  3. …..AN…..
    IMPARTIAL
    “INTERNATIONAL PEACE CONFERENCE”,
    ………………………………
    ((ON *AFGHANISTAN)),
    ……………………………….
    IS
    >>>>>>>>
    THE *ONLY
    LOGICAL
    ROUTE !!!!!
    =======•=======================no
    =====•
    ====
    ==

    *IT
    IS;
    ALSO,
    >>>>>>>>
    THE *ONLY
    WAY
    TO
    LEGITIMIZE
    *A
    …………………………….
    HONORABLY
    BINDING. “PEACE AGREEMENT” !
    …………………………….
    *
    .
    .>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>
    <<<<<<<<<<<<<<<

    *PEACE AND *RESPECT
    ====================
    =========
    =====
    .
    WILL EVENTUALLY
    TRIUMPH !
    ====================
    *

    Reply

