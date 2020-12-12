Saleh: “Daesh Taliban” threatened to turn Kabul into a Shia slaughterhouse

Ariana: First Vice President Amrullah Saleh said on Saturday on his Facebook page – after his daily 6.30am security meeting – that “Daesh Taliban” had warned government against executing any prisoners and said if this happened they would turn “Kabul into a Shia slaughterhouse”. Click here to read more (external link).
More Security News
Man; you
better provide proof
for
that- if so; how
are you
going
to
keep
the
public safe ?????
*
Enough mix
of
coward savageries
and
false alarms !
=====
===
=
International War Criminals
are compromising
public safety
for:
========
THEIR SICK
*GEOPOLITICAL GAINS !!!!!
*
…..AN…..
IMPARTIAL
“INTERNATIONAL PEACE CONFERENCE”,
………………………………
((ON *AFGHANISTAN)),
……………………………….
IS
>>>>>>>>
THE *ONLY
LOGICAL
ROUTE !!!!!
=======•=======================no
=====•
====
==
•
*IT
IS;
ALSO,
>>>>>>>>
THE *ONLY
WAY
TO
LEGITIMIZE
*A
…………………………….
HONORABLY
BINDING. “PEACE AGREEMENT” !
…………………………….
*
.
.>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>
<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<
*PEACE AND *RESPECT
====================
=========
=====
.
WILL EVENTUALLY
TRIUMPH !
====================
*