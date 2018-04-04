MPs Blast Govt For Killing Civilians In Kunduz Airstrike

Tolo News: MPs in the Wolesi Jirga (Lower House of Parliament) lashed out at government on Wednesday over Monday’s airstrike in Dasht-e-Archi in Kunduz that reportedly killed dozens of civilians. This came after the ministry of defense claimed it had targeted a Taliban gathering but residents and Taliban rejected the claims, saying the air force had targeted a civilian gathering at a madrassa. MPs warned in parliament that continued harm inflicted on civilians will further expand the gap between the people and government. Click here to read more (external link).

