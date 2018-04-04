formats

MPs Blast Govt For Killing Civilians In Kunduz Airstrike

·

kunduzTolo News:  MPs in the Wolesi Jirga (Lower House of Parliament) lashed out at government on Wednesday over Monday’s airstrike in Dasht-e-Archi in Kunduz that reportedly killed dozens of civilians.  This came after the ministry of defense claimed it had targeted a Taliban gathering but residents and Taliban rejected the claims, saying the air force had targeted a civilian gathering at a madrassa.  MPs warned in parliament that continued harm inflicted on civilians will further expand the gap between the people and government.  Click here to read more (external link).

Related

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *