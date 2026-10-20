US Supreme Court Declines Appeal in Disputed Afghan Girl Adoption Case

Khaama: The US Supreme Court on Monday declined to hear an appeal by Afghan relatives seeking to challenge the adoption of a seven-year-old girl whose parents were killed during a US military raid in Afghanistan in 2019. The decision leaves in place a ruling by Virginia’s highest court that favored Joshua Mast, a US Marine Corps officer and military lawyer, and his wife, who adopted the child. The Afghan relatives had asked the Supreme Court to review the case after years of legal disputes over the girl’s custody. Click here to read more (external link).