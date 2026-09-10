US Betrayed Allies by Leaving Afghanistan, Says Former US Defence Secretary

Afghanistan International: Former US Defence Secretary Leon Panetta has described the complete withdrawal of American forces from Afghanistan and the Taliban’s return to power as a terrible mistake, saying Washington betrayed those it had fought for. Panetta, who served as defence secretary under former President Barack Obama, said the United States had made significant efforts in Afghanistan, including building and training the military, establishing intelligence institutions, fighting terrorism, educating women, supporting businesses and improving people’s lives. Click here to read more (external link).